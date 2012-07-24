BRIEF-Opsens says Robin Villeneuve appointed as CFO
* Opsens - Robin Villeneuve appointed as chief financial officer
July 24 Data security software maker Websense Inc reported a higher second-quarter profit due to more revenue from its software and service business, and lower taxes.
The company's net income was $7.9 million, or 21 cents per share, on revenue of $89.9 million.
* Provides update on clinical program for alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of graft-versus-host disease