By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 7 Internet entrepreneurs made
their television debut in April with the fictionalized comedy
series Silicon Valley. Now start-up entrepreneurs are getting a
self-help TV show in which aspiring tech moguls can call in
anonymously and get advice from experienced industry players.
The new weekly television program, called FounderLine, will
fill a void for the growing ranks of tech start-up company
founders, said Joe Beninato, a serial tech entrepreneur who
created and is hosting the show.
The program is modeled after the long-running radio show
Loveline, in which callers solicit on-air romantic advice from
the show hosts. Instead of fielding questions about infidelity
or mysterious rashes though, Beninato said he expects to discuss
topics such as problems raising money and whether a founder can
be forced out of his own company.
Startup founders have lots of burning questions, but they're
often embarrassed or unwilling to ask a board member or
investor, he said.
"It's a bit of an awkward situation," said Beninato. "You
don't want to show weakness."
The weekly one-hour program will be produced and aired on a
local community cable TV channel in Mountain View, California,
the Silicon Valley town where Google Inc has its
headquarters. But Beninato said he expects most of the show's
audience to watch online, with episodes streamed live as well as
posted to sites such as YouTube.
The show's first episode on Thursday is airing as the
Internet industry has become a subject of fascination and envy.
The HBO show Silicon Valley paints a humorous portrait of life
chasing the dream of Internet riches; in the real world,
eye-popping deals such as Facebook Inc's $19 billion
acquisition of messaging app WhatsApp, have reinforced the
perception of a modern-day gold rush where anyone can strike it
rich.
"One guy suggested I should do it five days a week and turn
it into a media property, just because entrepreneurship is so
hot right now, everybody wants to do a start-up or be a
founder," Beninato said. Still, he acknowledged that it remains
to be seen how big of an audience will tune in to hear
discussions about the merits of convertible debt versus equity.
One thing that's not in short supply is the list of experts
eager to dole out advice. Among those slated to appear on the
show to answer questions are venture capitalists John Lilly and
David Hornik, Geek Squad founder Robert Stephens, and Saar Gur,
a venture capitalist who co-founded online video ad network
company BrightRoll.
The guest-host slots are already filled through September,
said Beninato.
