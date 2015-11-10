(Inserts dropped word "paid" in front of "users" in fourth
By Eric Auchard
DUBLIN Nov 3 Slack, the group messaging
platform valued at nearly $3 billion, plans to accelerate its
growth by spending some of its $250 million cash pile on
mass-market advertising, founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield
said.
"We are switching from trying to keep up with growth to
trying to generate growth," Butterfield said in an interview at
Web Summit, Europe's biggest conference for start-ups.
"Slack can afford to pay a pretty high price to acquire paid
users. If we are able to grow this company through advertising,
that is my preference," he said.
The move comes even though Slack is already growing at more
than 10 percent per month and has acquired 480,000 paid users
since it was introduced 21 months ago, Butterfield said.
Including free customers, it counts 1.7 million daily active
users.
Slack's team messaging software has gone viral over the past
year among business users while often flying under the radar of
information technology departments.
Now though, the company is targeting paid corporate users
and positioning itself as a "platform" that can support office
functions ranging from expense reporting to travel bookings and
project management.
Butterfield pointed to Chinese consumer messaging app
WeChat, a unit of Tencent, as a model. WeChat includes
features that allows people to search for jobs, buy clothing and
perform other tasks.
"WeChat is very similar to what we are doing for business
users," Butterfield said.
Slack shot to prominence this year after joining the ranks
of so-called "unicorns" - companies valued at more than $1
billion. It has raised $340 million to date and was recently
valued at $2.8 billion.
Butterfield, who previously co-founded the photo service
Flickr, said Slack has about $250 million in the bank and plans
to use some of it on in print advertising, sponsorships and
online marketing.
Slack's concept of helping teams of co-workers share quick,
conversational updates on what they are doing or thinking or
reading is displacing many of the functions for which email has
long served, while challenging basic business software precepts.
But the company is resisting the conventional way business
software is sold by putting off hiring a corporate sales force.
The basic software is free, and Slack only charges for
additional features once businesses opt to incorporate it more
broadly into their operations.
Butterfield says Slack will rely on a growing network of
hundreds of software partners to create features that run on top
of Slack. The company recently hired April Underwood, the former
head of platform development at Twitter to run Slack's platform
expansion.
(Editing by Jonathan Weber and David Evans)