Aug 18
* Finra says charges wedbush securities for systemic market
access violations,
anti-money laundering and supervisory deficiencies
* Finra says that from January 2008 to August 2013, wedbush
lacked resources to
ensure appropriate risk management controls, supervision
* Finra says deficiencies enabled wedbush's market access
customers to flood
U.S. exchanges with potentially manipulative wash trades,
potentially
manipulative layering and spoofing
* Finra says wedbush lacked sufficient oversight to detect red
flags
* Finra says wedbush created incentives that financially
rewarded compliance
personnel based on market access customer trading volume
* Finra says files disciplinary complaint, and that wedbush may
file a response
and request a hearing