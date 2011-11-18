NEW YORK Nov 18 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:

* Drama, volatility seen for U.S. markets

* U.S. "Super Committee" deadline nears, panel split

* Analysts expect so-so sales on big U.S. shopping day

* Earnings: HP, Deere, Tyson, Hormel, others

MARKET FOCUS ON "SUPER COMMITTEE," EUROPE

Wall Street will have drama and volatility next week, just no volumes. After weeks of low interest in the so-called "super committee" attempting to cut the U.S. budget deficit, investors now worry that automatic reductions that would result from failure to reach a deal could damage the sluggish economy. Europe's debt crisis will lend drama to markets, as it has for months -- but falling volumes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday will add volatility. Similarly thin conditions in the bond market will make the government's $99 billion worth of debt offerings interesting. The dollar will take cues from the euro zone crisis.

"SUPER COMMITTEE" DEADLINE LOOMS, PANEL STILL SPLIT

The 12-member "super committee" on debt and deficits set up by Congress has until Wednesday to strike a deal on how to trim at least $1.2 trillion from the U.S. budget over the next decade. Due to procedural rules, that deadline could require the panel to reach agreement on a deal by Monday night before officially voting on it on Wednesday. But Republicans and Democrats are still far apart on tax increases and cuts to programs for the poor and the elderly. If the committee fails to reach a deal, automatic spending cuts of $1.2 trillion over 10 years, split evenly between military and domestic programs, would kick in beginning in 2013.

U.S. BLACK FRIDAY

The holiday shopping season "officially" kicks off the day after Thanksgiving. With unemployment remaining high, analysts expect a so-so season, with sales rising only at about the rate of inflation, meaning that retailers are still fighting for a slice of roughly the same-sized pie. We'll also get some e-commerce holiday shopping data on Saturday from multiple sources. A big increase is expected versus last year, but it remains to be seen if sales are as big as expected?

HP'S FIRST EARNINGS UNDER WHITMAN; DEERE, MEDTRONIC REPORT

Several market leading companies report quarterly results just ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) on Monday reports its first earnings under new Chief Executive Meg Whitman, who reversed the decision to spin off the PC division. The market will focus on the outlook for the next year, efforts to figure out its tablet strategy, grow its PC business, continuing restructuring of the services division and will zoom in on its cash position following the expensive Autonomy acquisition. With Deere & Co's (DE.N) Wednesday report, analysts wonder if it can keep momentum going from an earnings season that was largely strong for big players in the industrials segment. When Medtronic reports on Tuesday, the focus will be on whether use of medical services is improving.

PRE-THANKSGIVING RESULTS BANQUET-TYSON, HORMEL

Meat producer Tyson Foods (TSN.N) is expected to report a fourth-quarter loss in its chicken segment, due in part to higher feed costs for its chickens. The company, reporting on Monday, has been raising meat prices to offset higher costs and has said it expects meat prices to continue to rise in the coming year. Campbell Soup (CPB.N) -- maker of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers and Prego pasta sauces in addition to its namesake product -- has said that this year would be a "year of transition" under its new CEO as it tries to turn around its U.S. soup business. Hormel Foods (HRL.N) will also show investors whether it has been successful in raising prices on its products, which include Spam canned meat and Dinty Moore stew, when it also reports on Tuesday. The company has said that profit margins in its Jennie-O turkey business would be hurt by the rising price of corn used in turkey feed.

UN COMMITTEE EXPECTED TO CONDEMN SYRIA

On Tuesday the U.N. General Assembly's Third Committee, which deals with human rights, is expected to pass a resolution condemning Syria for its use of violence against anti-government protesters. The non-binding resolution is expected to go to the full assembly next month, but the vote there is likely to closely reflect the one in the committee, where all 193 U.N. member states are represented. The resolution does not provide for any measures against Syria but demands an immediate end to all rights violations and violence and urges the Assad government to implement an Arab League road map agreed this month that called for an end to the bloodshed and the deployment of foreign observers. The resolution was drafted by Western European countries but is expected to attract several Arab sponsors as well. While backers say they expect a majority, the voting figures - for, against, abstentions -- will give a good idea about world thinking on Syria and could encourage Western states to go for a (binding) Security Council resolution in the future.

CANADA UNVEILS RETAIL SALES, HOLDS HEARINGS ON TMX BID

Canada's top economic indicator in the week ahead is retail sales for September on Tuesday, which are expected to show a healthy 0.5 percent monthly increase, matching the August gain and solidifying expectations for solid third-quarter growth. Elsewhere, Quebec regulators hold two days of hearings on Maple Group's now-friendly bid for TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, on Thursday and Friday. Quebec and Ontario both need to approve the deal, as do Canadian antitrust authorities and the federal industry minister. On Wednesday, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney speaks in Montreal. Canada's auditor general unveils a regular review of government activities on Tuesday, providing details on probes into Canada's economic stimulus package, payments to agriculture producers and the regulation of pharmaceutical drugs.

BRAZILIAN ETHICS SCANDAL TO CLAIM NEW VICTIM?

Brazilian Labor Minister Carlos Lupi appears to be on thin ice in a new ethics scandal to hit the government, and it looks increasingly likely that he will be forced to resign, He would be the seventh minister forced out in the first year of President Dilma Rousseff's government this year. Rousseff inherited some of the ministers from Lula and has so far escaped the blame. She may even have boosted her anti-corruption credentials -- but she has also been criticized for being too passive, waiting for scandals to erupt before pushing corrupt ministers out instead of cleaning house.

BRAZIL, MEXICO REPORT INFLATION DATA

Brazilian inflation data on Wednesday will show how much room the central bank has to cut interest rates. Inflation has been stuck above the 6.5 percent target ceiling since April, but policymakers have repeatedly said it will slow. Price pressures have indeed eased recently, supporting the bank's decision to cut rates in August and October to offset the impact of Europe's crisis on growth. The central bank holds its next policy meeting on Nov. 29 and 30 when it is expected to cut borrowing costs again. Mexican growth and inflation data will give investors a clearer picture of how Latin America's second-biggest economy is being affected by the euro zone crisis.

PROTEST EXPECTED AT PERU'S CONGA GOLD PROJECT

Another big protest against Newmont's (NEM.N) NMC.TO $4.8 billion Conga gold project in Peru is set for Thursday. It would be the biggest mining investment in Peruvian history. Left-wing President Ollanta Humala backs it but he is struggling to defuse social conflicts over lakes that the project would replace with reservoirs. Separately, union leaders and management are moving closer to a deal to end a seven-week strike at Freeport's Cerro Verde mine in Peru. (Compiled by Jonathan Oatis)