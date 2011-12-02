BRIEF-Avon Products names Miguel Fernandez as global president
* Avon Products Inc appoints Miguel Fernandez as global president
NEW YORK Dec 2 Following is the view from editors in the Americas on major news in the week ahead:
* Markets to size up euro zone plan
* U.S. economic data brightens, again
* Zynga embarks on IPO roadshow
* Peru's President Humala faces gold mine protest
* Avon Products Inc appoints Miguel Fernandez as global president
* Coty Inc- during interim period, research and development team will report to CEO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: