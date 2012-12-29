Reuters Market Eye - India's current account data for July-September due on Monday is emerging as the biggest domestic factor amid concerns it will show a record high deficit, leading to a negative balance of payments.

Traders are also eyeing any official announcement on a hike in diesel prices, after local media reported plans to gradually raise fuel prices.

Developments over the U.S. "fiscal cliff" also loom large, with failure to clinch a deal seen hurting global equities.

Among individual stocks, investors also continue to wait for a decision from Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, which has been in talks to buy a partial stake of either Jet Airways (JET.NS) or Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS).

Monday: July-Sept current account deficit, BOP

November infrastructure data, fiscal deficit Wednesday: December manufacturing PMI Friday: December services PMI

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)