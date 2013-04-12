* India's March wholesale price inflation report on Monday will be closely watched as the last remaining key data, ahead of the RBI's policy review on May 3. * Data on Friday showing slowing consumer price inflation and sluggish industrial output has raised hopes the central bank could deliver its third rate cut of the year next month. * The cash deficit may ease marginally in the second week of the reporting fortnight, with the deficit expected at around 600-700 billion rupees, dealers say. * Dealers expect the benchmark 10-year yield to trade in a 7.85-7.90 percent band next week. * USD/INR is seen trading in a 54.35-54.90 range next week. * Flows will be closely eyed after foreign investors turn net sellers of $37.29 million in equities in April, and net sellers of $510.57 million of debt.