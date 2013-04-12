* India's March wholesale price inflation report on Monday will
be closely watched as the last remaining key data, ahead of the
RBI's policy review on May 3.
* Data on Friday showing slowing consumer price inflation and
sluggish industrial output has raised hopes the central bank
could deliver its third rate cut of the year next month.
* The cash deficit may ease marginally in the second week of the
reporting fortnight, with the deficit expected at around 600-700
billion rupees, dealers say.
* Dealers expect the benchmark 10-year yield to
trade in a 7.85-7.90 percent band next week.
* USD/INR is seen trading in a 54.35-54.90 range next
week.
* Flows will be closely eyed after foreign investors turn net
sellers of $37.29 million in equities in April, and net sellers
of $510.57 million of debt.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Mon: Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to attend roadshows in U.S.
Apr 15-19.
March WPI data.
Wed: Money supply data
Thurs: India may release March trade data, 2012/13 data.
Fri: RBI to release bank loan, forex data.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)