MUMBAI, March 28 * India's bond and forex markets could be hit initially by data showing the current account deficit widened to a record high, though overall trading is expected to remain range-bound in the start of fiscal year 2013/2014. * Data, after the close of markets on Tuesday, showed the current account deficit widened to an all-time high of 6.7 percent of GDP in the October-December quarter. * Bond investors will focus on the outcome of the first auction of the new fiscal year when the central bank will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on behalf of the Indian government. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to hold in the 7.90 percent to 8.00 percent range. * Sentiment is expected to remain broadly weak for the rupee due to the current account deficit data and continued concerns about the euro zone. * The rupee is expected to hold in a 54.20 to 54.80 range next week, say traders. * Traders will also continue to watch developments on the political front after the withdrawal of a key regional ally from the ruling coalition. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Debt/FX markets closed for banking holiday