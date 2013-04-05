* India's factory output data for February and March CPI data will set the tone ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on May 3. * Sentiment remains weak after India posted a record high current account deficit for the October-December quarter on March 28, leading investors to scale back hopes of another rate cut in May. * The RBI cut interest rates at its last policy review in March, but has warned it will incorporate the current account deficit into monetary policy decisions. * However, improved liquidity on government spending may spur buying in bonds, dealers say. * Dealers say improving liquidity may keep the RBI from announcing an open market operation next week. * Forex dealers to also await U.S. non-farm payrolls data later Friday for cues, with USD/INR likely to keep a 54.50-55.20 range next week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Sat: RBI Governor at industry event in Bangalore Mon: Trade Minister Anand Sharma press briefing in Switzerland Wed: Trade data for March