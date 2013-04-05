* India's factory output data for February and March CPI data
will set the tone ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy
review on May 3.
* Sentiment remains weak after India posted a record high
current account deficit for the October-December quarter on
March 28, leading investors to scale back hopes of another rate
cut in May.
* The RBI cut interest rates at its last policy review in March,
but has warned it will incorporate the current account deficit
into monetary policy decisions.
* However, improved liquidity on government spending may spur
buying in bonds, dealers say.
* Dealers say improving liquidity may keep the RBI from
announcing an open market operation next week.
* Forex dealers to also await U.S. non-farm payrolls data later
Friday for cues, with USD/INR likely to keep a
54.50-55.20 range next week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Sat: RBI Governor at industry event in Bangalore
Mon: Trade Minister Anand Sharma press briefing in Switzerland
Wed: Trade data for March
Money supply data
Thurs: Debt/FX markets closed on local holiday
Fri: February industrial output data
March CPI data
