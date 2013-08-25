Reuters Market Eye - India will report June quarter GDP on Friday, which will give an indication of how much the economy has slowed. It grew 4.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday that the economy did not rebound in the quarter ended in June but will begin to in the rest of the financial year.

The rupee will remain vulnerable to any talk of U.S. tapering, while a worsening fiscal deficit could weigh on it.

Fed vice chair Janet Yellen will speak in Jackson Hole over the weekend.

Bond yields will closely track the rupee's moves with dealers waiting to see whether the RBI pares its cash management bill sales or announces more open market operation to buy of bonds.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Wednesday: Money supply

Friday: India reports June quarter GDP

July Infrastructure output data (Thu/Fri)

April-July fiscal deficit

Foreign exchange reserves data at 1700 India time

(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)