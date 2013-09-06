Stock brokers keep watch on the key Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The gain in the rupee after Reserve Bank of India's new Governor Raghuram Rajan made a strong start by unveiling a slew of proposals to support the currency and open up markets has improved market sentiment.

Traders say there are increasing expectations that the government will also unveil fiscal reforms which will aid foreign flows and sentiment.

Rising speculation that the government will soon hike diesel prices by close to 10 percent in a bid to cut the biggest item in the country's import bill also helped shares.

The share market will also watch the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due to be released post market hours on Friday.

The data will be key in helping the market get some clarity on when the Federal Reserve may look to potentially withdraw its monetary stimulus.

Traders will also await the industrial output data due to be released on Thursday for cues ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on September 20.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)