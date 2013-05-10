Reuters Market Eye - Foreign institutional investor (FII) flows will be key after the Nifty touched its highest close since January 4, 2011.

FIIs have been net buyers for 15 consecutive sessions, bringing their total for the year to $12.73 billion, regulatory data shows.

Among key earnings, Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS), United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS), Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) and ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) will report next week. Shares also await the wholesale and consumer price based inflation data due early next week for near-term direction, as the reports will be key in setting expectations for future rate cuts.

WPI is expected to have risen 5.5 percent on year in April, a Reuters poll shows, marking the slowest pace since November 2009. Core WPI is expected to have risen 3.5 percent.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Mon: Consumer price inflation data

Earnings: Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS), Reliance Power Ltd

(RPOL.NS), Bank of India Ltd (BOI.NS)

Tues: Wholesale price inflation data

Earnings: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

Wed: United Spirits earnings

Thurs: Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS), Bajaj Auto earnings

Fri: ITC earnings

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)