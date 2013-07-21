India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
Reuters Market Eye - Investors expect a volatile week as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd and ITC Ltd gear up to report quarterly results.
Thursday also marks the expiry of July derivatives, which typically makes trading volatile.
Investors will also be looking out for more potential measures from policy makers to stem the fall in rupee after the RBI stunned markets with measures to prop up short-term interest rates, which has severely hit bond prices.
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
Monday: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Asian Paints Ltd APNT.NS earnings
Wednesday: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS), Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) and Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) earnings
Thursday: Expiry of July derivatives, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS), ITC, ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd STRL.NS results
Friday: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) and Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) earnings, India's bank lending and foreign reserves data.
