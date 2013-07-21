A broker monitors a screen displaying live stock quotes on the floor of a trading firm in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Investors expect a volatile week as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd and ITC Ltd gear up to report quarterly results.

Thursday also marks the expiry of July derivatives, which typically makes trading volatile.

Investors will also be looking out for more potential measures from policy makers to stem the fall in rupee after the RBI stunned markets with measures to prop up short-term interest rates, which has severely hit bond prices.

KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH

Monday: Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), Asian Paints Ltd APNT.NS earnings

Wednesday: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS), Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) and Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) earnings

Thursday: Expiry of July derivatives, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.NS), ITC, ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) and Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd STRL.NS results

Friday: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) and Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) earnings, India's bank lending and foreign reserves data.