The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares are seen range-bound, with focus on oil prices due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

The end of fiscal year could spark some volatility.

Bonds and rupee are also seen range-bound.

The focus is primarily on liquidity conditions, given banks and debt/FX markets are closed from Wednesday through Friday.

Investors are also eyeing RBI's upcoming policy review on April 7.

The Nifty is likely to trade between 8,250 and 8,650, say traders.

The partially convertible rupee is seen in a 62.00 to 62.80 range during the week with RBI moves watched.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen in a 7.70 to 7.82 percent range.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Tues: India Feb. fiscal deficit

Wedns: Debt/FX markets closed

Thurs: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend RBI financial

inclusion event

India manufacturing PMI

Stock/debt/FX markets closed

Fri: India FX reserves data

Stock/debt/FX markets closed

(Reporting by Indulal PM)