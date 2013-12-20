People watch a large screen displaying benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Reuters Market Eye - The BSE Sensex is expected to remain firm in a holiday-truncated week starting Monday, despite potential rise in volatility due to expiry of the December derivatives contracts on Thursday, while taking cues from foreign inflows.

Confounding fears of foreign selling after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to modestly trim its bond-buying stimulus, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 22.64 billion rupees worth of shares on Thursday, exchange data shows. Foreign investors' strong buying this year, totalling more than $18 billion in net investments, has been a key to the stock market's performance and was behind the indexes' surge to record highs on December 9.

Analysts will also start coming up with earnings reports for the quarter ending December. The reporting season is expected to start in the second-third week of January 2014.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)