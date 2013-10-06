Employees of Indian software company Infosys walk past Infosys logos at their campus in the Electronic City area in Bangalore September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Caution is likely to prevail in shares ahead of the September-quarter earnings from Infosys Ltd(INFY.NS) on October 11, which will kick off the results reporting season for blue chips.

Traders say weakening economic growth and still high inflation could have weighed on corporate earnings.

India is set to report industrial output data for August on Friday.

Investors will also be eyeing market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of India, which holds its quarterly board meeting on Saturday.

India's Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, is visiting the United States on October 8-October 14, to attend the G20 Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Deputies meeting in Washington and the World Bank/IMF's annual meeting.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Sat: SEBI board meeting Wed: India's finance minister to attend G20 and World Bank meetings

Thurs: Trade data for September (tentative) Fri: Infosys July-Sept earnings

India's industrial output data for August (1200 GMT)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)