A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - With reporting of July-September earnings results largely over, the focus will now shift to a series of state polls this month ahead of the general elections next year.

Results for all state elections will not be announced until December 8.

Traders will also be looking closely at global cues amid fears of an early end to Federal Reserve tapering.

Investors will also be eyeing the prospect of additional central bank purchases after the RBI plans an 80 billion rupees OMO for November 18.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Monday: RBI 80 billion rupees bond purchases.

Friday: Siemens Ltd FY13 earnings results