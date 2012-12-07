A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian shares are expected to remain volatile as some market participants argue that the reform optimism-led buying may give way to a technical correction.

Markets will watch any development on the U.S. "fiscal Cliff".

Rate-sensitive sectors such as banks, real estate and automobile will be in focus next week as the outcome of two key data points, industrial output and wholesale price index, will set the tone for the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting on December 18.

Bharti Infratel IPO with a price band of 210-240 rupees per share opens on December 10 for cornerstone investors and a day later for the public, closing on December 14. It will be watched closely, being one of the biggest share sales in recent times and coming from the troubled telecom sector.

Market participants will closely observe any movement in the insurance and pension bills in parliament.