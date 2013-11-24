A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Foreign flows would be key for Indian shares after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth of 598 million rupees on Thursday to snap a 32-day buying streak that had totalled 238.84 billion rupees.

Economic data will be also key, with July-September GDP data and fiscal deficit data for April-October on watch.

Traders also expect shares will turn volatile ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on November 28.

Nestle India (NEST.NS), Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) and Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS) are due to be included in the MSCI India index after Tuesday's close.

Sat: Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS) and Wyeth Ltd (WLED.NS) boards meet to discuss merger

Mon: Elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh

Tues: Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) board to meet buyback proposal

Wed: India's money supply data

Thurs: Expiry of November equity derivatives contracts

Fri: July-September GDP data

April-October fiscal deficit

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)