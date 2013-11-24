Reuters Market Eye - Foreign flows would be key for Indian shares after foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth of 598 million rupees on Thursday to snap a 32-day buying streak that had totalled 238.84 billion rupees.
Economic data will be also key, with July-September GDP data and fiscal deficit data for April-October on watch.
Traders also expect shares will turn volatile ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on November 28.
Nestle India (NEST.NS), Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) and Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS) are due to be included in the MSCI India index after Tuesday's close.
Sat: Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS) and Wyeth Ltd (WLED.NS) boards meet to discuss merger
Mon: Elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh
Tues: Cairn India Ltd (CAIL.NS) board to meet buyback proposal
Wed: India's money supply data
Thurs: Expiry of November equity derivatives contracts
Fri: July-September GDP data
April-October fiscal deficit
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)