HONG KONG Aug 8 Chinese state-owned food and
dairy group Bright Food is refinancing a 400 million pounds
($626.02 million)loan for Weetabix as part of a larger
acqusition financing backing its purchase of the iconic British
cereal maker, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Bright Foods announced in early May that it was buying a 60
percent stake in Weetabix in a deal which valued the company at
1.2 billion pounds.
Private equity firm Lion Capital and Weetabix's management
will own the remaining 40 percent stake.
Bright Food is also financing the acquisition with a
$550-850 million three-year loan, a bilateral loan from China
Development Bank and a possible bond issue in addition to the
refinancing 400 million pounds of Weetabix loans.
The 400 million pounds Weetabix loan has all-in pricing of
275 basis points (b.p.) and is structured as a three-year
facility with bullet repayment with no recourse to Bright Foods,
bankers said.
The size of the $550-850 million dollar loan will be
determined by Bright Food's ability to tap the bond market.
Bright Foods is in the process of getting credit ratings and
will issue a bond if market conditions are favourable. A bond
issue would reduce the size of the loan to the lower end of the
range.
The company sent out term sheets on the $550-850 million
three-year loan in June, which is expected to be raised through
a Hong Kong entity with a corporate guarantee from Bright Food,
banking sources said.
Funds are not required until October, under the long-dated
sale and purchase agreement.
The $550-850 million loan is offering a margin of 230 b.p.
over Libor with no fees. It is being syndicated on club basis
and banks are being asked for minimum commitments of $20
million.
Bright Foods has raised several loans to back recent
acquisitions including a $315 million loan backing its
acquisition of a controlling stake in Australia's Manassen Foods
in October 2011.
It also raised a NZ$162 million ($132.39 million)loan to
fund its NZ$82 million ($67.01 million)purchase of a 51 percent
stake in New Zealand milk processor Synlait Ltd in February
2011.
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
($1 = 1.2236 New Zealand dollars)
(Writing by Jacqueline Poh)