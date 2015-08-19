LONDON Aug 19 A number of western banks have
dropped out of bidding to lead a leveraged loan refinancing for
British cereal maker Weetabix as they have struggled to keep up
with the aggressive terms offered by Chinese banks, banking
sources said on Wednesday.
Baring Private Equity Asia is nearing a deal to buy a 40
percent stake in the UK's second-largest branded manufacturer of
cereals and cereal bars from Chinese state-owned food and dairy
group Bright Food.
Weetabix invited more than 10 banks to submit proposals for
the up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) financing in June but
a number of western banks have been unable to match or better
the terms offered by lenders such as Bank of China, the sources
said.
"Weetabix is covenant-lite, sterling and highly leveraged.
If it gets the deal they told us they were getting then god
bless them," one London-based leveraged banker said.
Several western bankers dropped out of the process for fear
that the aggressive deal terms would deter institutional
investors from joining the financing when selling it down in a
syndication process, the sources said.
"Even if we use all of our flex during syndication we still
won't be in the money," a second loan banker said.
The financing is expected to come to the market in September
and includes a 650 million pound term loan B and a preplaced
second lien loan, as a well as undrawn facilities, the bankers
said.
Weetabix is looking to pay an interest margin of 400bp over
Libor, on a covenant-lite sterling term loan, leveraged up to 7
times, the bankers said.
The pricing is seen as aggressive compared to other sterling
deals in the market.
A 485 million pound term loan B for UK-based snacks maker
United Biscuits managed to reprice lower in June to pay 425bp
over Libor, down from original pricing of 475bp when it was put
in place in December 2014. Bankers said it could not have paid
lower, despite being a strong company as investors needed to be
compensated for putting sterling to work.
In 2012, Bright Food acquired a controlling 60 percent stake
in Northamptonshire-based Weetabix from Lion Capital for 1.2
billion pounds and bought the remaining 40 percent stake earlier
this year, which it intends to sell to Baring. The Deal is
expected to value the company at around 1.3 billion pounds.
Bank of China, Baring, Bright Food and Weetabix were not
immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.6389 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)