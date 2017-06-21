WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
BRASILIA, June 21 WEG SA, Latin America's largest producer of electric motors, signed a deal to buy CG Power USA Inc for $37 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
CG Power USA is based in Washington, Missouri, and had net revenues of $128 million in the fiscal year of 2016/17, WEG said in the filing. The company said it expects the deal to be closed on July 31. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.