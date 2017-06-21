BRASILIA, June 21 WEG SA, Latin America's largest producer of electric motors, signed a deal to buy CG Power USA Inc for $37 million, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

CG Power USA is based in Washington, Missouri, and had net revenues of $128 million in the fiscal year of 2016/17, WEG said in the filing. The company said it expects the deal to be closed on July 31. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)