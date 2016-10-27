German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian electrical equipment maker WEG SA expects a gradual recovery next year in the country's industrial investments, senior executives told analysts on a Thursday conference call.
WEG is "cautiously optimistic" about Brazil's economic rebound, which should boost the company's profitability, but in effect there has been little change so far, they said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)
JAKARTA, May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday.