* Clients pulled some 4 bln Sfr of wealth in short time
* Ex-UBS CEO Gruebel: More US attacks on Swiss banks likely
* Gruebel: Solution to US tax row will likely be pricey
ZURICH, Jan 29 The break-up of
Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin, involved in a row with U.S.
authorities over tax cheats, became necessary when clients
pulled 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.35 billion) of wealth, Der
Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unspecified
sources.
Under pressure from the investigation, the 270-year-old
institution moved assets of 21 billion Swiss francs ($22.9
billion) to a subsidiary Notenstein Privatbank, which was then
bought by cooperative bank Raiffeisen.
Wegelin is still left with U.S. assets under scrutiny from
U.S. prosecutors.
In his first interview since news of the sale broke on
Friday, Wegelin head Konrad Hummler told the paper he had done
the right thing at the right time.
"We became the victims of a larger matter. I don't want to
say more than that," he said in a separate interview.
Citing unnamed sources, Der Sonntag said the purchase price
for the bank's good assets was somewhere between 2.5 and 3
percent of the 21 billion-franc total, putting the price tag
somewhere around 500 and 600 million francs.
A raft of Swiss banks have come into the crosshairs of tax
officials in the United States after UBS agreed in
2009 to hand over names of more than 4,000 of its account
holders and pay a fine to settle charges it helped tax dodgers.
Among the banks under U.S. scrutiny are Credit Suisse and
Julius Baer.
Berne has been lobbying for a year to get the investigations
dropped in return for the payment of a hefty fine and the
transfer of names of thousands of U.S. bank clients.
In another, separate, interview with Der Sonntag, former UBS
CEO Oswald Gruebel said he feared U.S. authorities were likely
only to tighten the noose around the Swiss financial sector.
"The end of the bank Wegelin is only the prelude to a big
attack on the Swiss financial sector," he told Der Sonntag. "A
solution to the tax dispute will likely be very expensive for
these banks."