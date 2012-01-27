ZURICH Jan 27 The fall in assets under
management at private bank Wegelin, which is selling its non
U.S.-business due to a dispute with U.S. tax authorities, were
chiefly due to movements in the exchange rate, a top banker
said.
Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, is transferring most of
its clients and employees -- centred on Switzerland -- to
Notenstein Privatbank, which is being bought by Raiffeisen, the
country's third largest bank, for an undisclosed price.
"Part of the drop (in assets under management) can be
explained by market developments, the development of the
currency and developments on the financial markets," said Adrian
Kuenzi, CEO of Notenstein Privatbank AG.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)