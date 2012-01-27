* Wegelin facing U.S. tax probe
* First standalone Swiss bank sold due to U.S. clampdown
* Raiffeisen taking all non-U.S. business from Wegelin
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Jan 27 Wegelin, Switzerland's
oldest bank, is selling its non-U.S. business to Raiffeisen
after U.S. authorities threatened to charge it with helping U.S.
taxpayers to hide assets from tax authorities.
Wegelin is transferring most of its clients and employees to
Notenstein Privatbank, which is being bought by Raiffeisen,
Switzerland's third largest bank, for an undisclosed price, the
two banks said on Friday.
Wegelin, founded in 1741, is the first standalone Swiss bank
to sell off its operations in Switzerland as a result of the
United States' efforts to catch clients who used Swiss banks to
evade the tax man.
Banks being probed by U.S. authorities are worried that
clients, even in their non-U.S. operations, will pull their
money out because of the investigations.
The deal, which will give Raiffeisen a foothold in the
business of wealth management, will secure 700 jobs in
Switzerland, Raiffeisen said.
Wegelin will remain in charge of U.S. customers, the two
banks said.
Reuters has reported that U.S. authorities are moving toward
taking legal action against Wegelin that could lead to an
indictment on charges the bank enabled wealthy Americans to
evade taxes.
The U.S. Justice Department is probing 11 Swiss and
Swiss-style banks, including Wegelin, suspected of selling
offshore tax evasion services to tens of thousands of Americans.
The investigations, growing out of scrutiny of Swiss
financial giant UBS AG, are also focused on Credit Suisse AG and
Basler Kantonalbank, among others.
The new private bank, Notenstein Privatbank, will be headed
by Adrian Kuenzi, who was until now the chief of Wegelin's
west-Switzerland's business. It will be run as an independent
unit within the Raiffeisen Group.
The global attack on Swiss banking secrecy, fuelled by
cash-strapped governments seeking to crack down on tax evaders,
has been painful for smaller Swiss private banks.
Rich foreigners have started pulling funds from secret
accounts in Zurich and Geneva, prompting big players to gobble
up smaller rivals and undermining the personal touch that is the
pride of Swiss private bankers.