KATOWICE, Poland, March 27 Poland's top coal
trader Weglokoks expects its initial public offering (IPO)
planned for the fourth quarter to involve the sale of 500
million zlotys ($160.6 million) worth of stock, the company's
deputy chief executive said on Tuesday.
If listed, 100 percent state-owned Weglokoks would join
coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa and
miner Bogdanka on the Warsaw stock exchange.
"If market conditions allow, Weglokoks will aim with its
offering for the fourth quarter," Wojciech Stepien told
reporters. "As the management, we believe that it would be
enough if a 20 to 40 percent stake went to (new) shareholders."
In 2010, Weglokoks posted a net profit of 191 million zlotys
on revenue that exceeded 3 billion. It expected to earn 500
million zlotys in 2011, largely thanks to one-off proceeds from
the sale of its stake in cellphone operator Polkomtel.
In the past two decades, Poland has struggled to make its
ailing coal industry profitable, but an increase in global coal
prices in the last two years has helped to make some of the
sector's restructured businesses more attractive to investors.
JSW, Bogdanka and Weglokoks could be joined on the Warsaw
bourse by the end of 2013 by the country's largest coal
companies, Kompania Weglowa and Katowicki Holding Weglowy,
according to a plan set out by the Polish government on Tuesday.
