* IPO priced at $17 per ADS
* Sold 16.8 million ADSs, raising about $286 mln
* Initially planned to sell 20 mln ADSs at $17-$19 each
April 17 China's Weibo Corp, a
Twitter-like messaging service company, raised a
less-than-expected $286 million after it cut the size of its
U.S. initial public offering amid a selloff in technology shares
and concerns about slowing user growth.
The offering comes ahead of the much-anticipated IPO of
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N,
which holds stake in Weibo.
Alibaba is expected to raise about $15 billion this year in
what could be the biggest internet IPO since Facebook Inc's
listing in 2012.
Weibo, controlled by Web portal company Sina Corp,
sold 16.8 million American depositary shares (ADSs) at $17 each,
the company said on Thursday.
At the offer price, Weibo is valued at $3.46 billion.
Weibo's shares are due to start trading on the Nasdaq on
Thursday under the symbol "WB."
The company, whose name means "micro blog" in Chinese, had
earlier planned to sell 20 million ADSs at between $17 and $19
each.
The company priced the shares at the lower end of the range
because of the recent stock market turmoil, particularly in
technology shares, a banker who worked on the IPO told Reuters.
Weibo also intentionally sold fewer shares than initially
planned to lower dilution. "We wanted to have a deal that works
from a market perspective," said the banker, who declined to be
named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
There has been a pullback in the equity markets as fears of
stretched stock valuations turn investors to safer sectors such
as utilities.
High-flying technology and biotechnology shares have borne
the brunt of the pullback, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite
index recording its biggest drop in two-and-a-half years last
week.
CENSORSHIP CONCERNS
Since its launch in 2009, Weibo has become China's water
cooler, where nearly 600 million Internet users discuss
everything from Korean soap operas to China's politics.
Like many other Internet firms, the company has to operate
in a heavily censored and tightly controlled media environment
in China.
A rule that took effect in September imposes a prison
sentence of up to three years on people who knowingly share
false information online.
The crackdown on rumors had a chilling effect on Weibo
postings. Research commissioned by The Telegraph newspaper found
that posts fell as much as 70 percent after the crackdown.
"Much of the decline happened in the second half of 2013
when the Chinese government started to crack down on rumors
being distributed on the sites," said Marvin Lo, an analyst at
Mizuho Securities in Hong Kong.
Weibo is also grappling with the flight of users to
messaging apps such as Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat.
Unlike Weibo, where posts are visible to anyone, WeChat
conversations are private.
Weibo had 143.8 million monthly active users in March.
The company's revenue almost tripled to $188.3 million in
2013, while net loss narrowed to $38.1 million from $102.5
million.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Credit Suisse were the lead
underwriters to the offering.
