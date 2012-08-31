(Corrects figure in first paragraph to 467 mln euros, from 738 mln euros. Adds third paragraph to show total investment is 738 mln euros)

FRANKFURT Aug 31 China's Weichai Power will pay 467 million euros ($584 million)to take a 25 percent stake in German forklift truck maker Kion Group, the two companies said on Friday.

Weichai, which belongs to Shandong Heavy Industry Group, also agreed to take a 70 percent stake in Kion hydraulics, a unit of the Wiesbaden, Germany-based Kion group.

The company said its total investment in Kion Group would be 738 million euros.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2012. Kion's current owners are the private-equity arm of Goldman Sachs and buyout firm KKR.

Germany-based Kion Group is the world's second-largest fork lift truck maker after Toyota industries, with annual sales of 4.4 billion euros and brands including Linde, OM Still, Fenwick, Baoli and Voltas. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)