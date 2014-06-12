June 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd

* Says Kion Group's major shareholder, Superlift Holding S.àr.l., has reduced its stake in Kion to 26.9 percent from 34.5 percent on June 12

* Says shares to resume trading on June 13

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hys99v

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)