BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
June 12 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Says Kion Group's major shareholder, Superlift Holding S.àr.l., has reduced its stake in Kion to 26.9 percent from 34.5 percent on June 12
* Says shares to resume trading on June 13
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hys99v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co: