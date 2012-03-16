* 2011 profit boosted by one-off gain

HONG KONG, March 16 Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd, the second largest medical device maker in Asia after Terumo Corp, leapt 9.6 percent to their highest levels in more than four months after the firm posted a sharp profit rise in 2011, due in part to a one-off disposal gain.

The stock climbed to a session high of HK$8.08 in early Friday trading, its highest since Nov 14. The shares were up 8.3 percent at HK$7.98 by 0354 GMT, against a decline of 0.19 percent in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

Analysts said Chinese medical device makers were a better bet and a less risky investment because their R&D costs were lower. Drug makers, on the other hand, faced price controls by the government and margin pressures despite having to pour far more money into research and development.

"We believe Weigao's exposure to pricing pressure is limited due to business diversification and its dominant market position," wrote Jessica Li, an analyst at China International Capital Corp, in a research note. It maintained a "buy" on the stock.

"Weigao is able to sustain stable pricing for its medical consumables through price increases for low-end products, and by optimizing its product mix and new product offerings," Li said.

Shandong Weigao, a maker of medical devices from syringes, blood bags and orthopaedic products to haemodialysis machines, posted a jump of 333 percent in 2011 net profit to 3.5 billion yuan ($552.92 million), boosted by a one-off gain of 2.6 billion yuan from sales of its 50 percent stake in a joint venture.

Turnover increased 29.2 percent on the year to 3.2 billion yuan, thanks to a rise of 38.9 percent in revenue from its orthopaedic business, and 39.8 percent revenue growth in haemodialysis consumables and equipment segment.

The company, which also develops blood purification products, said it faces challenges from rising raw material, transportation and labour costs in 2011.

"Looking forward to 2012, the company believes factors like rising materials and labour costs will remain and will continue to affect the profitability of conventional products," Chairman Chen Xue Li said in a statement.

A tight labor market will restrict expansion of production capacity, Chen added.

Shandong Weigao, which obtained 28 new patents in 2011 with another 40 new patents under application, had more than 150 patents, including 21 patents on inventions, by the end of 2011. ($1=6.3300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)