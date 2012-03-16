* 2011 profit boosted by one-off gain
* Sees rising cost a challenge in 2012
* Shares at more than 4-mth high
HONG KONG, March 16 Shares of Shandong
Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd, the second
largest medical device maker in Asia after Terumo Corp,
leapt 9.6 percent to their highest levels in more than four
months after the firm posted a sharp profit rise in 2011, due in
part to a one-off disposal gain.
The stock climbed to a session high of HK$8.08 in early
Friday trading, its highest since Nov 14. The shares were up 8.3
percent at HK$7.98 by 0354 GMT, against a decline of 0.19
percent in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Analysts said Chinese medical device makers were a better
bet and a less risky investment because their R&D costs were
lower. Drug makers, on the other hand, faced price controls by
the government and margin pressures despite having to pour far
more money into research and development.
"We believe Weigao's exposure to pricing pressure is limited
due to business diversification and its dominant market
position," wrote Jessica Li, an analyst at China International
Capital Corp, in a research note. It maintained a "buy" on the
stock.
"Weigao is able to sustain stable pricing for its medical
consumables through price increases for low-end products, and by
optimizing its product mix and new product offerings," Li said.
Shandong Weigao, a maker of medical devices from syringes,
blood bags and orthopaedic products to haemodialysis machines,
posted a jump of 333 percent in 2011 net profit to 3.5 billion
yuan ($552.92 million), boosted by a one-off gain of 2.6 billion
yuan from sales of its 50 percent stake in a joint venture.
Turnover increased 29.2 percent on the year to 3.2 billion
yuan, thanks to a rise of 38.9 percent in revenue from its
orthopaedic business, and 39.8 percent revenue growth in
haemodialysis consumables and equipment segment.
The company, which also develops blood purification
products, said it faces challenges from rising raw material,
transportation and labour costs in 2011.
"Looking forward to 2012, the company believes factors like
rising materials and labour costs will remain and will continue
to affect the profitability of conventional products," Chairman
Chen Xue Li said in a statement.
A tight labor market will restrict expansion of production
capacity, Chen added.
Shandong Weigao, which obtained 28 new patents in 2011 with
another 40 new patents under application, had more than 150
patents, including 21 patents on inventions, by the end of 2011.
($1=6.3300 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)