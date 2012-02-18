French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
Ukraine's Olympic silver medallist Olha Korobka has been banned for four years for doping, according to the International Weightlifting Federation website (www.iwf.net).
Korobka failed a drugs test after the world championships in Paris last November, when she took three bronze medals and won a place on her country's team for this year's London Olympics.
The 27-year-old Korobka, who has been suspended until November 2015, won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Games and was among Ukraine's hopes for a medal at the 2012 Olympics but will now miss the Games in London.
The IWF amended the world championship results on its website, disqualifying Korobka from bronze-medal position in the over 75kg category.
Korobka left her team's training camp without comment after the ban was announced and Ukrainian media said her coach, Vasyl Kulak, had been sacked.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.