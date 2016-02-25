(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to remove reference to sales
missing estimates)
Feb 25 Weight Watchers International Inc
reported a 21 percent decline in fourth-quarter sales as
subscriptions fell.
Shares of the company were down 14.4 percent at $13.30 in
extended trading on Thursday.
The online weight management services provider reported a
net loss of $11.3 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter
ended Jan. 2, compared with net income of $4.4 million, or 8
cents per share, a year earlier.
Active subscribers fell 4.8 percent in the quarter.
Net revenue plunged to $259.2 million. Analysts had expected
a drop to $257.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)