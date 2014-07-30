July 30 Weight Watchers International Inc
reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue as
the number of active subscribers rose in Central Europe, sending
its shares up 15 percent in extended trading.
The company, which offers plans that help lose weight and
makes diet foods, also raised its full-year profit outlook to
$1.65-$1.85 per share from $1.45-$1.70 per share.
Net income fell to $54 million, or 95 cents per share, in
the quarter ended June 28, from $64.9 million, or $1.15 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share.
Net revenue fell 15.5 percent to $397.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per
share on revenue of $387.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Marketing expenses fell 35 percent in the quarter.
Weight Watchers' shares closed at $21.01 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)