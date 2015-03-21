England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
SOFIA Bulgaria's 2004 Olympic weightlifting champion Milen Dobrev has died at the age of 35, the Bulgarian interior ministry said on Saturday.
"His body was found at his home in (the southern town) Plovdiv," an interior ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.
"There are no signs of violence on the body, the cause of death is still not clear."
Dobrev won the Olympic title in the 94kg category at the 2004 Games in Athens. He also won gold at the 2003 world championship in Vancouver as well as two European titles.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Toby Davis)
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.