BRIEF-Greenbrier Europe, Astra Rail merger gets approvals in Europe
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
May 11 Weight Watchers International Inc on Wednesday won the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming it misled shareholders about the reasons for a decline in its business.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan said shareholders could not pursue securities fraud claims based on alleged misleading assurances that the proliferation of free mobile apps were not a big threat to Weight Watchers' business, and that enrollment declines were likely to turn around.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Greenbrier Europe and Astra Rail merger receives regulatory approvals in Europe
HONG KONG, May 18 Hong Kong shares in AAC Technologies dropped as much as 11 percent before being suspended on Thursday, after short-seller Gotham City Research published its second report in about a week accusing the Apple Inc supplier of "dubious accounting".