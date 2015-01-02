Jan 2 Weight Watchers International Inc shares fell more than 13 percent on Friday, continuing a string of losses as the company tries to boost sales, which in October hit a four-year low.

The stock, which has lost almost a quarter of its value in the last eight trading sessions, fell as low as $21.21 on the New York Stock Exchange in heavy trading. The stock closed at $21.53, down 13.3 percent.

The reasons for the decline were unclear. Heavy options-market activity earlier in the week showed some bearish bets made on the company, but Friday's activity was consistent with recent volumes.

Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy said that the company's launch of an online subscription service in mid-December could help it compete against rivals such as mobile calorie counting apps.

"It's going to take time for consumers to fully buy into what they're doing," he said.

The stock fell sharply in roughly the first 80 minutes of the session, which is when volume was heaviest, before the price stabilized. More than 3.2 million shares changed hands, the heaviest day of trading for shares since late October.

The company is popular among short-sellers, those who borrow shares and sell them in a bet on the stock falling. According to Markit data, by Wednesday, about 68 percent of the shares available for lending out are being borrowed for such bets.

Weight Watchers options volume at 14,000 was eight times the average, according to Trade Alert. Puts, typically used to place bearish bets on stock, outnumbered calls by a ratio of 4.2:1.

While the put-to-call ratio is high and would indicate a bearish sentiment, it has been higher at various points in the last few months, and options have attracted increased options activity over the last two weeks, with the activity dominated by trading in puts. (Reporting By Sinead Carew and Saqib Ahmed; writing by David Gaffen and Grant McCool)