Oct 1 Weingarten Realty Investors on Monday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WEINGARTEN REALTY AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.616 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.421 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS