July 2 Privately held Weinstein Company is
looking to spin off its television division into a separate
company, seven months after the film studio decided to expand
that business, the New York Times reported.
The division could be either sold to a strategic partner or
taken public, the newspaper said. (nyti.ms/1iXKa61)
Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood movie producer and co-chairman
of the independent studio, confirmed to the New York Times that
he was exploring the spinoff, but declined to discuss details,
the report said.
"It's not about needing anything," Weinstein told the paper
over telephone on Wednesday. "If anything, we're in the best
financial shape of our lives," he added.
However, people briefed on the plan told the paper that
Weinstein was seeking cash to finance a major expansion that
could include one or more new television channels.
The Weinstein Company, which was founded in 2005, is best
known for its low-budget, critically acclaimed films, such as
Oscar-winner "The King's Speech" in 2010 "The Artist" in 2011.
Reuters could not immediately reach Weinstein Co for comment
outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)