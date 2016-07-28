South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
July 28 Pipe and valve maker Weir Group Plc said Chief Executive Keith Cochrane would step down, and reported a 25 percent fall in first-half pretax profit as oil and gas companies cut spending to counter weak commodity prices.
Weir named Jon Stanton, the company's finance director, as chief executive designate, to succeed Cochrane from Oct. 1.
The Scottish company, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries, said pretax profit fell to 82 million pounds ($108.09 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 108 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7586 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.