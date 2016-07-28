(Adds share movement, details)

July 28 Pipe and valve maker Weir Group Plc said Chief Executive Keith Cochrane would step down, and reported a 25 percent fall in pretax profit as oil and gas companies cut spending to counter weak commodity prices.

Shares in the company fell 2 percent to 1,493 pence at 0744 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, among the top losers on the FTSE Midcap index.

Weir named Jon Stanton, the company's finance director, as chief executive designate, to succeed Cochrane from Oct. 1.

Weir also said it had cut 490 jobs in the first half of the year, 90 more than what it had announced in November.

The Scottish company, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining industries, said pretax profit fell to 82 million pounds ($108.09 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 108 million pounds a year earlier.

Weir said first-half revenue fell about 12 percent to 866 million pounds from a year earlier.

Engineering and oilfield services companies have seen revenues plunge as miners and energy explorers cut spending to weather weak oil and commodity prices.

Oilfield services companies John Wood Group Plc and Hunting Plc gave downbeat forecasts for the full year.

($1 = 0.7586 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)