* Uncertainty in oil and gas industry to hurt revenue,
margins
* FY14 pretax profit falls 2 pct, revenue flat
* Shares drop nearly 11 pct
(Adds details, CEO and analyst comments; updates share
movement)
Feb 25 Engineering company Weir Group Plc
said uncertainty in the oil and gas industry would
significantly reduce its 2015 revenue on a constant currency
basis despite aggressive cost-cutting, sending its shares
tumbling on Wednesday.
Weir, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining
industries, has been hit by a slowdown in North American
oilfield activity as crude oil prices remain depressed and
explorers and producers slash capital spending.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in North America last
week was the lowest since July 2011, a survey by oil services
firm Baker Hughes showed.
"We are assuming this will be a longer-lasting downturn than
those that we experienced in 2012-13 and 2009," Weir Chief
Executive Keith Cochrane said on a media call.
Cochrane said Weir was planning for a 50 percent reduction
in the number of North American rigs drilling for oil, and
expected no meaningful pickup in activity until 2017.
The Scottish firm, whose North American operations accounted
for about a third of its 2014 revenue, also said it expected
operating margins to fall this year.
Weir's stock was the top loser on the FTSE-100 index
, dropping as much as 10.6 percent to 1,666 pence.
Analysts said the company's outlook was more cautious than
expected.
"Customers are asking for double-digit price cuts, which
management note they will have to participate in to some
degree," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note.
The brokerage assumes a 10 percent cut in prices.
Analysts on average expect Weir's 2015 revenue to fall about
3 percent to 2.37 billion pounds ($3.67 billion), according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's cost-cutting measures, which began early last
year, include cutting 1,200 jobs, with about 650 in North
America.
Weir's pretax profit fell 2 percent to 409 million pounds in
the year to Jan. 2, while revenue was nearly flat at 2.44
billion pounds. The company's operating margin fell to 18.4
percent from 19.2.
($1 = 0.6450 pounds)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru and Abhiram Nandakumar;
Editing by Anupama Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)