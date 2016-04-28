LONDON, April 28 Oil equipment maker Weir Group
reported a 47 percent fall in first-quarter oil and gas
orders on Thursday and estimated some 70 percent of North
America's fracking fleet is currently idle as low crude prices
slow investment in the sector.
The Scottish company, which specialises in pumps and valves
used in drilling rigs, said a 20 percent reduction in U.S. land
rig count in the past two months had lowered demand for its
products.
"The U.S. rig count decline over the course of Q1 was over
and beyond everyone's expectations," Chief Executive Keith
Cochrane told analysts.
His comments echoed ones from U.S. oilfield services firm
Baker Hughes on Wednesday about a slowdown in U.S. drilling
activity that hit its first-quarter revenue.
Cochraine said, however, that cost savings had bolstered
first-quarter profits, without giving financial details.
"As a result, we expect first half profits to be slightly
ahead of market expectations," Cochrane said.
Shares in Weir were up 5.0 percent at 0856 GMT.
The fall in drilling activity and recent uptick in oil
prices will encourage customers to place new orders, Cochrane
added.
"If they want to keep producing they need to start spending
money again," he said.
Jon Stanton, Weir's chief financial officer, said this meant
the company expected its oil and gas division to return to
profit in the second half of the year from a "moderately
loss-making" position currently.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)