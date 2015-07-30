More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
July 30 Weir Group Plc posted a 40 percent fall in first-half pretax profit as the valve and pump maker struggled with a slump in U.S. oil and gas drilling activity.
Pretax profit for the six months to June fell to 108 million pounds ($168.4 million) from 182 mln pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6414 pounds) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
OSLO, May 3 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum lifted its full year production guidance on Wednesday and said it still expected to find more oil in the Barents Sea despite a recent setback.