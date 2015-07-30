July 30 Weir Group Plc posted a 40 percent fall in first-half pretax profit as the valve and pump maker struggled with a slump in U.S. oil and gas drilling activity.

Pretax profit for the six months to June fell to 108 million pounds ($168.4 million) from 182 mln pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6414 pounds)