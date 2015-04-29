* Q1 oil and gas order input down 23 pct
* Shares up 5 pct as orders decline less than expected
* To cut another 125 jobs in North America oil and gas
business
By Abhiram Nandakumar
April 29 Weir Plc said orders from its
oil and gas business fell 23 percent in the first quarter, a
smaller drop than was expected by the market, sending its shares
up as much as 5 percent.
The Scottish industrial engineering firm, which expects the
decline in orders to continue in the second quarter, said it
would cut costs at its oil and gas segment by another 10 million
pounds ($15.35 million).
Companies serving the oil and gas industry have been feeling
the pinch as exploration and production majors slash spending in
response to the steep fall in crude prices.
Weir, which makes valves and pumps for the energy and mining
industries, plans to cut another 125 jobs, mostly in its North
American oil and gas business, and consolidate its service
centres in the region, Andrew Neilson, Director of Strategy and
Corporate Affairs told Reuters.
"We're getting to the point that it might start to impede
our ability to respond to market recovery, if we cut it much
more," Chief Executive Keith Cochrane said on a call with
analysts, when asked if the company could withstand more job
cuts.
After the latest round of cuts, Weir will have reduced its
North American oil and gas headcount by about 27 percent. It
first began taking cost-saving measures in
November.
Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd on Wednesday said
it expected to add $50 million to the $200 million-$250 million
in restructuring costs it announced earlier, on account of
weakness at its oil and gas business.
Oilfield services companies Amec Foster Wheeler Plc
, Petrofac Ltd and John Wood Group Plc
are also planning to cut jobs.
Weir shares rose to 1842 pence on the London Stock Exchange.
A Barclays analyst said the shares rose as the decline in Weir's
oil and gas order input was much less than an expected drop of
about 45 percent.
The company said first-quarter revenue on a constant
currency basis fell, in line with the 9 percent decline in order
input. Operating margin fell 400 basis points.
Weir said orders from its mining business rose 5 percent in
the quarter and kept its revenue and operating margin forecast
for the division.
($1 = 0.6513 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)