Feb 22 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes
and valves for energy and mining industries, reported a 22
percent fall in full-year pretax profit, hurt by a weak North
American oil and natural gas market.
The Scottish company said its pretax profit fell to 170
million pounds ($212.3 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, from
219 million pounds reported a year earlier.
Weir's full-year order input fell by 8 percent to 1.86
billion pounds, while revenue fell 11 percent to 1.85 billion
pounds for the year, on a constant currency basis.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
(Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)