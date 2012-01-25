* Buys Texas-based Novatech to boost exposure to aftermarket

LONDON Jan 25 British engineering firm Weir said it agreed to buy U.S. specialist valve maker Novatech for $176 million in cash to increase its exposure to North America's booming shale oil and gas market.

FTSE 100 company Weir, which supplies pumps and valves to the energy and mining industries, said on Wednesday that the acquisition of family-owned, Texas-based Novatech would be immediately earnings accretive.

The huge growth in the extraction of oil and gas from shale rocks in the U.S. has benefited companies like Weir, whose heavy-duty pumps and valves are used to force sand and chemicals into the ground to push out hydrocarbons.

Weir said that adding Novatech's products would enhance its ability to go back and service products they've already sold and supply customers with replacement parts - the so-called aftermarket.

"This deal enables Weir to broaden our aftermarket expendable product portfolio in this fast-growing sector, where increasing operating intensities require equipment and components to be more regularly replaced and serviced," Chief Executive Keith Cochrane said in a statement.

Weir's acquisition of Novatech follows that of Seaboard Holdings Inc, another U.S. shale gas focused firm, which it bought for $675 million last year.

Completion of the deal, which is subject to U.S. regulatory clearance, is expected in February, said Weir, adding that it would fund the deal from its existing bank facilities.

Shares in the company closed at 1,927 pence on Tuesday, valuing the firm at 4.07 billion pounds ($6.34 billion).