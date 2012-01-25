* Buys Texas-based Novatech to boost exposure to aftermarket
* Sees acquisition as immediately earnings accretive
LONDON Jan 25 British engineering firm
Weir said it agreed to buy U.S. specialist valve maker
Novatech for $176 million in cash to increase its exposure to
North America's booming shale oil and gas market.
FTSE 100 company Weir, which supplies pumps and valves to
the energy and mining industries, said on Wednesday that the
acquisition of family-owned, Texas-based Novatech would be
immediately earnings accretive.
The huge growth in the extraction of oil and gas from shale
rocks in the U.S. has benefited companies like Weir, whose
heavy-duty pumps and valves are used to force sand and chemicals
into the ground to push out hydrocarbons.
Weir said that adding Novatech's products would enhance its
ability to go back and service products they've already sold and
supply customers with replacement parts - the so-called
aftermarket.
"This deal enables Weir to broaden our aftermarket
expendable product portfolio in this fast-growing sector, where
increasing operating intensities require equipment and
components to be more regularly replaced and serviced," Chief
Executive Keith Cochrane said in a statement.
Weir's acquisition of Novatech follows that of Seaboard
Holdings Inc, another U.S. shale gas focused firm, which it
bought for $675 million last year.
Completion of the deal, which is subject to U.S. regulatory
clearance, is expected in February, said Weir, adding that it
would fund the deal from its existing bank facilities.
Shares in the company closed at 1,927 pence on Tuesday,
valuing the firm at 4.07 billion pounds ($6.34 billion).