LONDON Feb 10 British pumps and valves maker Weir Group said it made a 200 million pound ($317 million) takeover approach for Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici, trumping an offer by Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co.

Weir, which has made several acquisitions in recent months to boost its exposure to the North American shale oil and gas market, said on Friday it made an indicative proposal to Ludowici at A$7.92 per share and that a takeover offer would be subject to checking its books.

"The potential acquisition would extend Weir's offering in minerals processing and expand our exposure to the attractive and fast growing coal sector where Weir is relatively unrepresented," Weir's chief executive Keith Cochrane said in a statement.

FLSmidth, a supplier of engineering services and equipment to the cement and minerals industries, said in January it had agreed to buy all of Ludowici's shares at A$7.20 apiece, subject to a number of conditions, later adding that it wouldn't rule out making a higher bid.

A spokesman for FLSmith told Reuters that under its agreement with Ludowici it has priority as a buyer as long as it matches any higher offer.

Shares in Weir traded down 1.45 percent to 1,997 pence at 1008 GMT, valuing the firm at 4.2 billion pounds ($6.7 billion).