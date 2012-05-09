* Like for like orders up 5 pct in first 13 weeks of 2012

* Oil and gas unit orders down 26 pct

* Mining orders rise 18 pct, power up 27 pct

LONDON, May 9 British engineer Weir Group said it would meet expectations for 2012, as buoyant demand for pumps and valves in the mining and power markets will offset a weaker performance in its oil and gas division.

The company, which in 2011 twice upgraded its profit guidance as it reaped the benefits of the booming U.S. shale gas market, said on Wednesday total orders rose 5 percent in the first 13 weeks of the year on a like-for-like basis.

Orders in its oil and gas division, however, plunged by 26 percent, said the company, citing the impact of a move by energy firms to pump oil and liquids from U.S. shale rocks rather than gas, after a gas glut there which has pushed prices for the fuel to their lowest levels in a decade.

Uncertainty in the shale market led to orders being cancelled in that division and liquids require less intense fracking-the pumping of sand and chemicals into the rocks to extract hydrocarbons-it said, impacting demand.

Weir said the U.S. oil and gas market weakness was temporary, calling it a "transitional phase".

"Over the year the impact on the oil and gas division of the rapidly changing pressure pumping market will be offset by strong trading in the minerals and power and industrial divisions," said the company in a statement.

Mining orders rose 18 percent, ahead of expectations, with power and industrial orders up 27 percent, Weir said, adding that total operating profits were up on the prior year period.

Shares in Weir closed at 1,596 pence on Tuesday, valuing the firm at 3.5 billion pounds ($5.65 billion).